Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $7.62 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,035,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,198,000 after buying an additional 548,630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,499,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,285,000 after buying an additional 281,614 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marriott International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,763,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,344,000 after purchasing an additional 51,077 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Marriott International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,591,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,858,000 after purchasing an additional 371,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total transaction of $1,345,368.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,173.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,570 shares of company stock worth $6,935,390 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marriott International Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAR. TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.06. The stock had a trading volume of 121,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,662. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $183.27.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 18.71%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

