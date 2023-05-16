Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $3.31 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,466 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of META traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.58. 5,160,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,083,615. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $244.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.
In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 9,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,788,877.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,439,524.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,757 shares of company stock worth $8,196,579. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.
Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.
