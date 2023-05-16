Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 14,535 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,535 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up about 1.7% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.29% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $17,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IHI. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IHI traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $55.44. 136,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,834. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $46.21 and a 12 month high of $57.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

