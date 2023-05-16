Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 34,198 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,198 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF were worth $5,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $39.99. 477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,166. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $41.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.07 and a 200 day moving average of $38.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.82 million, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.02.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.