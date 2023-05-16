Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 37 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $12,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 34 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,046.23. 23,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,004. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $2,077.29. The company has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,775.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,607.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.70 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,960.00 to $2,270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,021.37.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,237.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,237.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total transaction of $152,198.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,390.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,790 shares of company stock valued at $33,073,075. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Recommended Stories

