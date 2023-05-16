Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,059 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $11,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $930,000. Unionview LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 14,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.49. The stock had a trading volume of 54,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,874. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.48 and its 200 day moving average is $125.63. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $132.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

