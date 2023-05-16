Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 3,407 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 57.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMAR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

NYSE:SMAR traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.48. The stock had a trading volume of 104,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,914. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.28. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $48.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 43.31% and a negative net margin of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $212.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.08 million. Equities analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $496,730.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 18,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,269.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $496,730.24. Following the sale, the executive now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,269.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $192,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,901.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,600 shares of company stock worth $1,167,557. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

