Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 4,175 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Chewy by 443.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Chewy by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $151,528.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,551,553.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 3,813 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $151,528.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,551,553.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $184,194.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 412,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,392,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,861. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chewy stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.80. 258,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,063,984. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.00 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.30.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.28. Chewy had a return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CHWY. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.77.

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

