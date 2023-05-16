Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 86,928 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,746 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 86,928 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.8% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,671 shares of company stock worth $42,943,080 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Visa stock traded down $2.39 on Tuesday, reaching $230.42. The stock had a trading volume of 784,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,003,976. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.96.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

