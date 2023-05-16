Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNCDY) Trading Down 2%

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCDY – Get Rating) shares fell 2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.66 and last traded at $18.66. 5 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.04.

BNCDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Banca Mediolanum to €11.40 ($12.39) in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.3753 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 3.96%.

Banca Mediolanum SpA engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products include checking, current and savings accounts, mortgages, insurance, pension, topping-up mobile phones and the payments of taxation, utility and other bills. The firm operates through the following segments: Italy-Banking, Italy-Asset Management, Italy-Insurance, Italy-Other, Spain, and Germany.

