Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) rose 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.67 and last traded at $4.67. Approximately 37,198 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 700,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th.

The company has a market cap of $921.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00.

Banco BBVA Argentina ( NYSE:BBAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $784.48 million during the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 7.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 980,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 80,572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 532,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 169,620 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 1st quarter valued at $976,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 376.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 256,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 202,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

