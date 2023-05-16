Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Increases Dividend to $0.00 Per Share

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0035 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00339.
Shares of NYSE:BBDO traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.60. 7,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,607. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $3.55.
Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter.
Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.
