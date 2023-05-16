Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Increases Dividend to $0.00 Per Share

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0035 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00339.

Shares of NYSE:BBDO traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.60. 7,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,607. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $3.55.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBDO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 43.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 154,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 31,066 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 1,852.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 138,029 shares during the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

