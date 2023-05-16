Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given New C$139.00 Price Target at CIBC

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$145.00 to C$139.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$154.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$146.38.

Shares of BMO traded down C$1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$118.14. 735,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,401,695. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$120.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$126.29. The company has a market cap of C$83.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$113.47 and a 1 year high of C$138.85.

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported C$3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.13 by C$0.09. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of C$6.47 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 13.3034091 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

