Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 309,820 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 4,944.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,086 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,820 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.18% of Diamondback Energy worth $43,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FANG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,622,637,000 after buying an additional 584,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,388,217,000 after buying an additional 755,625 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,383,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $408,686,000 after buying an additional 46,024 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,685,441 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $323,487,000 after buying an additional 412,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,708,899 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $233,725,000 after buying an additional 170,829 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.55.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $128.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $103.71 and a one year high of $168.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.81 and a 200 day moving average of $141.61.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

