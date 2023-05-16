Bank of Nova Scotia Has $44.78 Million Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,289,632 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,786 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.10% of Shopify worth $44,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Shopify by 317.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 508.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $61.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.78 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.95. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $65.54.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. Research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

