Bank of Nova Scotia Has $52.90 Million Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 13,605.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 402,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.63% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $52,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Finally, Johns Hopkins University boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 280.3% during the fourth quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 475,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,414,000 after acquiring an additional 350,389 shares during the period. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBB stock opened at $131.00 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $138.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.32.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

