Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 192,935 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 359.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,935 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.23% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $60,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTW. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $578,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,455,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

WTW opened at $229.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.96 and a 200 day moving average of $238.72. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $187.89 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.85.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

