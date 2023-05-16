Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 694.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 497,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435,025 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.22% of Dollar Tree worth $70,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLTR. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 905.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 933.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR opened at $155.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.53. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.76 and a twelve month high of $175.68.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.67.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

