Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 1,253,827 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,881,156 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,253,827 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Intel were worth $49,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.52.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $29.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $44.93. The company has a market cap of $123.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.82, a PEG ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -73.53%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.