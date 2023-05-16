Bank of Nova Scotia Takes Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 688,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,451,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.50% of Olin as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OLN. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in Olin by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Olin by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Olin by 3.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Olin by 3.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on OLN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Olin from $89.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Olin from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Olin Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $53.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $67.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.62%.

Insider Transactions at Olin

In related news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

