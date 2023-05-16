Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Makes New $205,000 Investment in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $214.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.70 and a 200-day moving average of $231.92. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $196.61 and a one year high of $274.92. The company has a market cap of $88.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 63.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.91.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

