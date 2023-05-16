Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MMC opened at $181.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.83. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.33 and a 52 week high of $182.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,140 shares of company stock worth $2,493,841. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on MMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.62.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

