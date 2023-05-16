Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the April 15th total of 46,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Barfresh Food Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:BRFH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 14,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,907. Barfresh Food Group has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.41.

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 71.44% and a negative return on equity of 143.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barfresh Food Group

Separately, Greenridge Global reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barfresh Food Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRFH. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Barfresh Food Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,218,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group in the first quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

Barfresh Food Group, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of ready to blend frozen beverages. Its portfolio of products comprises smoothies, shakes, and frappes. The company was founded by Riccardo Delle Coste on February 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

