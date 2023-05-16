Barrington Research Upgrades Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) to “Outperform”

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.18.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 2.4 %
WBD opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.47. Warner Bros. Discovery has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $18.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.95.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,213,212,000. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 51,205,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,773,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,117,000 after purchasing an additional 686,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.
About Warner Bros. Discovery
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
