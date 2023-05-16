Barrington Research Upgrades Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) to “Outperform”

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.18.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 2.4 %

WBD opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.47. Warner Bros. Discovery has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $18.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.03 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,213,212,000. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 51,205,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,773,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,117,000 after purchasing an additional 686,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

