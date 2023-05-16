Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 1.9 %

BBWI stock opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.43. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. Equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $62,221.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,072 shares in the company, valued at $3,487,146.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth $228,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 81.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

