Beatrice Hollond Purchases 15 Shares of F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) Stock

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT – Get Rating) insider Beatrice Hollond bought 15 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 904 ($11.32) per share, for a total transaction of £135.60 ($169.86).

Shares of LON:FCIT opened at GBX 896.39 ($11.23) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -948.42 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 906 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 920.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 43.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. F&C Investment Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 769 ($9.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 992 ($12.43).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. This is an increase from F&C Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. F&C Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently -1,473.68%.

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

