Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Trading Down 8.5%

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) fell 8.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.02 and last traded at $10.05. 513,824 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,901,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SKIN. BNP Paribas raised Beauty Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen cut their price target on Beauty Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beauty Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Beauty Health Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a current ratio of 10.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beauty Health

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $98.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.97 million. Beauty Health had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 12.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKIN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Beauty Health by 88.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Beauty Health by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 22.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Beauty Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.