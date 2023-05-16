Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Decreases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,101 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,960 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,794 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.22. 2,202,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,502,530. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.82 and a 200-day moving average of $120.17. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The stock has a market cap of $117.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.30%.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

