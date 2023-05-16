Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Grows Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Home Depot Stock Performance
NYSE HD traded down $4.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $283.85. 8,108,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,785,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $290.58 and a 200-day moving average of $306.37.
Home Depot Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.96.
About Home Depot
The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.
