Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Has $6.96 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,096 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.8% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.20.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,437,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,969,440. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.89 and its 200-day moving average is $98.26. The company has a market cap of $166.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

