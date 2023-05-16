Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC trimmed its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,805 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 26,358 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $1,111,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,377 shares in the company, valued at $17,222,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,500. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 4.8 %

CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded down $3.15 on Tuesday, hitting $62.80. 736,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,717. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.07. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $38.94 and a 1 year high of $86.95.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.97. The business had revenue of $100.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.85% and a negative net margin of 54,271.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10538.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.58.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

