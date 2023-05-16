Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Takes $672,000 Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 77,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Unionview LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.68. 315,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,022. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $131.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

