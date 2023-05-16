Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Short Interest Update

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the April 15th total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 341,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.8 days.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.38. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.05. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.57% and a negative net margin of 801.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 million. Analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bicycle Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $31,369.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,099 shares in the company, valued at $6,862,839.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 2,628 shares of company stock worth $55,477 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 27.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCYC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its portfolio includes internal product candidates that are directed to oncology applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.