Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Acquired by Ascension Asset Management LLC

Ascension Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 297.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,289 shares during the quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,487,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,274,520,000 after purchasing an additional 27,397 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,326,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,228,662,000 after acquiring an additional 38,664 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 338.8% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 2,678,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,206 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 269.2% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,927,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,150 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,657,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TECH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.45.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

TECH traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,082. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 4.04. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $99.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.65 and its 200-day moving average is $79.45.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $294.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.55 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Further Reading

