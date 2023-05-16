Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 343,000 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the April 15th total of 402,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Biomerica Stock Up 11.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BMRA opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.74. Biomerica has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of -0.62.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 74.56% and a negative return on equity of 95.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Biomerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biomerica by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

