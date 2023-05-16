BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $334.80 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for $26,959.33 or 1.00093972 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $334.80 million and approximately $412,263.98 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 27,283.61271385 USD and is up 1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $412,212.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

