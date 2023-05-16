Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Survey

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Rating) is one of 715 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Bitdeer Technologies Group to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Bitdeer Technologies Group has a beta of -0.08, indicating that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitdeer Technologies Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.04, indicating that their average share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitdeer Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Bitdeer Technologies Group Competitors 114 591 882 15 2.50

Valuation & Earnings

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 317.69%. Given Bitdeer Technologies Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bitdeer Technologies Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bitdeer Technologies Group $333.34 million -$3.92 million -10.67 Bitdeer Technologies Group Competitors $1.36 billion $3.26 million -11.40

Bitdeer Technologies Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bitdeer Technologies Group. Bitdeer Technologies Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.0% of Bitdeer Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitdeer Technologies Group N/A N/A -7.96% Bitdeer Technologies Group Competitors -46.60% -66.84% -1.60%

Summary

Bitdeer Technologies Group rivals beat Bitdeer Technologies Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

(Get Rating)

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.