BITICA COIN Price Tops $0.0414 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 16th. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $745,782.62 and $48,213.97 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04652934 USD and is down -7.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $17,855.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

