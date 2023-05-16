BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.75

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Monday, June 19th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 540 ($6.76) on Tuesday. BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 396 ($4.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 549 ($6.88). The company has a market cap of £545.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 526.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 505.54.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust

In other news, insider Paola Subacchi purchased 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 544 ($6.81) per share, with a total value of £5,891.52 ($7,380.08). Insiders own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

