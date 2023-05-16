BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth $377,000. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK stock traded down $7.09 on Tuesday, reaching $637.66. The company had a trading volume of 71,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,167. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $656.90 and its 200 day moving average is $696.08. The company has a market cap of $95.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 28.13%. BlackRock’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $756.45.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,374 shares of company stock worth $27,346,615 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

