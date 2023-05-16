BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc (LON:BRSA) Announces Dividend of GBX 2

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc (LON:BRSA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Stock Performance

LON BRSA traded down GBX 2.21 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 184.05 ($2.31). The company had a trading volume of 57,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,041. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of £147.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,226.97 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 189.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 197.95. BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 180 ($2.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 215 ($2.69).

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

