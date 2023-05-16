Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,070,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the April 15th total of 10,480,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Blend Labs Stock Performance

Blend Labs stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 839,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,338. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $235.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.33. Blend Labs has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 89.88% and a negative net margin of 326.79%. The business had revenue of $42.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Blend Labs will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Blend Labs

Several brokerages recently commented on BLND. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $2.40 to $1.30 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blend Labs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.52.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 169,242 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total transaction of $159,087.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Blend Labs in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Blend Labs in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

