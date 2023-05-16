Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,070,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the April 15th total of 10,480,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Blend Labs Stock Performance

Blend Labs stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 839,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,338. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $235.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.33. Blend Labs has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 89.88% and a negative net margin of 326.79%. The business had revenue of $42.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Blend Labs will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on BLND. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $2.40 to $1.30 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blend Labs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blend Labs

In other Blend Labs news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 169,242 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total transaction of $159,087.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Blend Labs in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Blend Labs in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

