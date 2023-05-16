Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.29.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Block from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered Block from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Block from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Block from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $2,378,443.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,362,959.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $2,378,443.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,362,959.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $271,082.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,130 shares of company stock valued at $21,650,400 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Decatur Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Block by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Block by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $516,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $56.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $93.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.35. The company has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.78 and a beta of 2.34.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Block will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

