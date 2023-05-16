Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) PT Lowered to $20.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on BE. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James downgraded Bloom Energy from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.63.
Bloom Energy stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.37. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,826,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,925,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,072 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 311.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,169,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,938 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1,894.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,271,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.
Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.
