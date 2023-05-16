Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Short Interest Up 12.5% in April

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 598,900 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the April 15th total of 532,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Blue Foundry Bancorp news, EVP Robert Rowe acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $43,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 8,300 shares of company stock worth $73,648 over the last 90 days. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 224.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 519.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. 43.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BLFY opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.53 million, a P/E ratio of 442.50 and a beta of 0.15. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $13.17.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Blue Foundry Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Compass Point lowered Blue Foundry Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Blue Foundry Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

