BlueArk Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $276,493.53 (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last seven days, BlueArk has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. BlueArk has a total market capitalization of $32.38 million and approximately $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlueArk token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,979.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.55 or 0.00431949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00127708 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00024547 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00040089 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000435 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000768 BTC.

BlueArk Profile

BlueArk (BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars.

