Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.10

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Monday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Stock Performance

LON:BSIF traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 138.60 ($1.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,263,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,012. The firm has a market capitalization of £847.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 461.67 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 136.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 136.96. Bluefield Solar Income Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 114.03 ($1.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 147 ($1.84).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 147 ($1.84) price objective on shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

About Bluefield Solar Income Fund

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

