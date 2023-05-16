Blur (BLUR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $39.12 Million

Blur (BLUR) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 16th. Blur has a market capitalization of $39.12 million and approximately $40.45 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blur has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blur token can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001754 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. Blur’s official website is blur.io.

Blur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 468,152,367.1993912 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.48017721 USD and is down -1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $45,805,994.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

