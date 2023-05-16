BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) Stock Price Down 0.5%

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW – Get Rating) shares were down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$14.81 and last traded at C$14.81. Approximately 126 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.89.

BMO US Put Write ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.46.

BMO US Put Write ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%.

