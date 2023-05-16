Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$70.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.08% from the stock’s previous close.

BEI.UN has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$56.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$63.00 to C$66.50 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boardwalk REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$66.64.

Boardwalk REIT Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of BEI.UN opened at C$63.59 on Tuesday. Boardwalk REIT has a one year low of C$41.12 and a one year high of C$64.06. The company has a market cap of C$2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.41, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$57.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$54.26.

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

